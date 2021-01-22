After pandemic, oil firms even less willing to cover R60 bln cost of SA clean fuel plan

After being hit by the pandemic, oil companies in South Africa are unlikely to upgrade refineries to cut sulphur emissions unless the government allows them to pass the costs on to consumers or offers other support, the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) says.

New rules requiring oil refineries in South Africa to cut diesel sulphur levels to 10 parts per million (ppm) had been due to come into effect in 2017 but have been postponed indefinitely due to a disagreement between the government and SAPIA, which represents oil majors, over who will cover the cost.

SAPIA has estimated that it would cost R60 bln for all refineries in the country to upgrade to meet the new rules.

"In the current worldwide refining environment ... margins are hovering around zero and a large overhang of ... product is presently depressing prices," Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of SAPIA, told Reuters in response to emailed questions.

"Investment in cleaner fuels in the absence of government support is unlikely to occur," he said.

Pump prices are government-regulated in South Africa and Tshifularo said talks with the government on how companies will recover the cost of investment in cleaner fuel are deadlocked.

The Department of Energy did not respond to requests for comment.

Cutting diesel sulphur levels to 10 ppm would be in line with European rules.

"Future investment will depend on clarity of the regulations guiding ... cost recovery," said a spokeswoman for Royal Dutch Shell, which operates South Africa's largest crude refinery, Sapref, in Durban in a 50/50 joint venture with BP .

The pandemic, lower oil demand and pressure from investors to cut carbon emissions have forced oil majors to close some refineries around the world that were operating on very slim margins.