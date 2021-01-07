South Africa

Officials claim paupers buried there

Gauteng's controversial Covid-19 graves 'quietly' covered up

By Lindile Sifile and Tankiso Makhetha - 07 January 2021 - 09:18

The more than a dozen Covid-19 graves that were dug up and unveiled by former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in Tshwane in preparation for burial during the first wave of the coronavirus last year have been covered up.

But the City of Tshwane, which is responsible for the gravesite in Honingnestkrans near Wonderboom, north of Pretoria, says all the graves were used for pauper burials and no Covid-19 related funerals were conducted there...

