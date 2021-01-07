Officials claim paupers buried there
Gauteng's controversial Covid-19 graves 'quietly' covered up
The more than a dozen Covid-19 graves that were dug up and unveiled by former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in Tshwane in preparation for burial during the first wave of the coronavirus last year have been covered up.
But the City of Tshwane, which is responsible for the gravesite in Honingnestkrans near Wonderboom, north of Pretoria, says all the graves were used for pauper burials and no Covid-19 related funerals were conducted there...
