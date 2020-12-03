ANCYL opposed to 'sacrificing of youth for the elders' in cabinet reshuffle
Youth league tells members not to make way for Tau in Gauteng legislature
The political drama that preceded the Gauteng cabinet reshuffle continued yesterday as the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) said it had instructed its members in the legislature to refuse to resign to make way for the appointment of former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.
Yesterday, Gauteng premier David Makhura announced changes in his executive that included the appointment of Tau as MEC for economic development and Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new MEC for health, replacing Bandile Masuku...
