South Africa

ANCYL opposed to 'sacrificing of youth for the elders' in cabinet reshuffle

Youth league tells members not to make way for Tau in Gauteng legislature

03 December 2020 - 07:36

The political drama that preceded the Gauteng cabinet reshuffle continued yesterday as the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) said it had instructed its members in the legislature to refuse to resign to make way for the appointment of former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.

Yesterday, Gauteng premier David Makhura announced changes in his executive that included the appointment of Tau as MEC for economic development and Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new MEC for health, replacing Bandile Masuku...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
X