How to accelerate your Road Accident Fund payout

“Only 5% of cases ended up in front of a judge - the vast majority of cases are settled on the doorstep of the court,” he said.

Once a settlement is reached, you receive a court order setting out how much you are entitled to receive from the fund. It can then take another year or two before you receive your settlement money from the RAF.

Elad Smadja, chief executive of RAFPay, says at that point, RAFPay can advance up to 50% of the settlement to you upfront within hours of you applying and the balance is paid to you when the RAF makes the full payment.

How it works

Smadja notes that the advance from RAFPay is not a loan and does not accrue interest, but there is a time-based fee that works out to between five and 15% of your claim. The RAFPay fee is applied at 2.5% a month.

“A typical example would be a claim of R500,000. The attorney takes a 25% fee, so you would be paid out R375,000. The RAFPay fee is deducted from your R375,000 and is determined according to how long you have to wait for your money after the RAFPay advance has been paid to you,” he explains.

To use RAFPay, you must be using a lawyer to claim from the RAF. This means that when the RAF pays, the money is paid into your lawyer’s trust account.

Your lawyer will then refund RAFPay for the upfront payment and the balance will be paid out to you. The attorney and the RAFPay fees are only deducted when you receive your final payout from the RAF.

“The lawyer is an independent party that can ensure RAFPay is refunded for the upfront payment,” Smadja explains.

The minimum 5% fee means that RAFPay will pay you in total up to 95% of the money.

The minimum amount generally paid at upfront is R150,000. The balance is settled once you have received your RAF pay-out.

Financial advice component

Smadja says many people who claim from the RAF often behave like lottery winners when they are paid and often the money ends up being mismanaged or wasted.

“We offer financial advice and about 40% of clients take us up on that. Where the payment is more than R1 million, we find most often that the financial advice is taken up.

“We partner with Anchor Capital and help you to draw up a financial plan so that your settlement can be allocated or invested responsibly,” he says.

Smadja says the company fields hundreds of calls each month from people who are in desperate financial positions and have often resorted to loans from mashonisas (loan sharks) at very high interest rates while they wait six to 12 months for their pay-out.