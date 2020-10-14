'They are lying': alleged Table Mountain killer denies crime spree

A man accused of fatally stabbing two people and attacking 10 hikers said on Wednesday that witnesses were lying about his involvement in an alleged crime spree in the Table Mountain National Park.

Zimbabwean national Blessing Bveni, 33, has pleaded not guilty to counts of murder, attempted murder, assault, robberies and contraventions of the immigration act.

Pilot Doug Notten was stabbed to death in February 2018 while walking on a mountain path near Fish Hoek with his wife Julia, who escaped unharmed. Cyclist Ian McPherson was stabbed to death in March that year, close to where Notten was attacked. McPherson's mountain bike was stolen in the incident.

“It is alleged you attacked, robbed and murdered Doug Notten ... in the Silvermine National Park,” defence attorney Henk Carstens said at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday. Then he asked, “Is this true?”

“No, they are lying. I have never seen them or even know where that place is,” Bveni said from the stand in his defence.