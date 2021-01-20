Six provinces complete matric marking ahead of schedule

The marking of millions of matric exam scripts has been completed ahead of schedule in some provinces, the department of basic education announced on Wednesday.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape have all concluded the marking process, director of national examinations Priscilla Ogunbanjo said.

She said the remaining provinces would complete marking by Friday.

This, the department said, meant they were still on track to release the 2020 matric result on February 22.

The marking of the 2020 combined matric examinations was conducted in all provinces by over 40,000 markers in centres across the country.