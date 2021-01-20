Six provinces complete matric marking ahead of schedule
The marking of millions of matric exam scripts has been completed ahead of schedule in some provinces, the department of basic education announced on Wednesday.
Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape have all concluded the marking process, director of national examinations Priscilla Ogunbanjo said.
She said the remaining provinces would complete marking by Friday.
This, the department said, meant they were still on track to release the 2020 matric result on February 22.
The marking of the 2020 combined matric examinations was conducted in all provinces by over 40,000 markers in centres across the country.
“The marking assignment has been completed ahead of schedule which gives us enough time to capture the marks of each learner. This is taking place at 34 centres across the country and is expected to be done by Monday," Ogunbanjo said.
"On February 12, there will be presentation of irregularities to Umalusi which will be followed by he release of preliminary data to Universities South Africa on February 19 and the release of matric results on February 22."
Umalusi is the body that sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training in SA.
Ogunbanjo said the department lost seven markers to Covid-19 related illnesses.
“There were 2,700 markers who pulled out and 315 markers were sent home after they tested positive for Covid-19. From this number, 168 markers were from the Eastern Cape and we must commend [the markers] for a job well done. The markers were tested at the gates before entering the marking centres.”
