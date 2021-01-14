Hands off these children, Cosas says
State seeks to grill pupils over matric exam leaks
A group of about 14 grade 12 pupils from Mpumalanga have today been invited to attend the department of basic education's investigation of matric question paper leakages.
Last year two matric question papers, physical Science paper 2 and Mathematics paper 2 were leaked...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.