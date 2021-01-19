Nzimande announces March start to 2021 programme

Number of varsities have not completed 2020 academic year

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande says at least 16 public universities are yet to complete last year’s academic programme whereas 10 others have completed all teaching and learning activities.



Nzimande announced on Monday that the 2021 academic year was going to start in March. He said this was also going to allow matric pupils to register with institutions of higher learning...