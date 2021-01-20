Striking SABC workers drive to Union Buildings in a convoy

A motorcade of SABC employees who have embarked on a full-blown strike over retrenchments at the public broadcaster is driving to the Union Buildings in Pretoria where they will hand over a memorandum of demands.



Communications Workers Union’s secretary Aubrey Tshababalala said they expected most of the live news and current affairs shows on both radio and TV to feel the impact of their strike action...