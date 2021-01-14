25 test positive for Covid-19 at KZN matric marking centre after marker dies

Twenty-five employees at a matric marking centre in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, have tested positive for Covid-19 after a marker succumbed to the virus.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said 18 of the 25 were markers.

“All 25 employees are receiving medical attention and have since been released from their duties at the marking centre. In addition to this, one of the markers has since tested positive at a hospital when she had gone for a voluntary test,” the department said on Thursday.

It explained that on January 8, it had received news that a marker, who had been assigned to Estcourt High School, had died.

The marker had arrived at the centre already with an infection.

“On the day she reported shortness of breath and an ambulance was called. There were no beds immediately available in any of the private hospitals and she was ultimately admitted to Estcourt Provincial Hospital, where she met her demise.