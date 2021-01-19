North West releases 11 from marking centre after positive Covid-19 tests
The North West education department has released 11 matric examination markers who tested positive for Covid-19 to self quarantine at their homes.
Provincial education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the 11 constitute of nine marking staff and two departmental officials...
