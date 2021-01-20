South Africa

Prices of meat and sweets have risen - see by how much

20 January 2021 - 12:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The food and non-alcoholic beverages category was the main driver of inflation in December 2020. Stock photo.
The food and non-alcoholic beverages category was the main driver of inflation in December 2020. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

The food and non-alcoholic beverages category was the main driver of inflation in December 2020, Statistics SA (Stats SA) announced on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation was 3.1% in December, down from 3.2% in November, Stats SA said.

It said food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 6% year-on-year, and contributed one percentage point to the total consumer price index annual rate.

It said three food groups recorded above average annual and monthly price increases in December.

Stats SA said meat prices rose by 7.3% from a year ago and by 1.2% from November. Stewing beef was 2.9% more expensive than it was in November last year and 12.4% more expensive than in December 2019.

Prices in the oils and fats category climbed by 10.2% over 12 months and by 1.6% over one month. Cooking oil prices increased by 11.3% since December 2019 and by 2.9% between November and December last year.

Inflation in sugar, sweets and dessert products recorded an annual rise of 8.4% and a monthly rise of 1.1%. White sugar prices increased by 1.1% over the month and by 10% over the year.

Housing and utilities increased by 2.7% year-on-year, and contributed 0.7% of a percentage point.

Stats SA said the average annual inflation rate for 2020 of 3.3% is the lowest annual average rate since 2004 (1.4%) and the second lowest since 1969 (3%).

It said one of the reasons for low inflation in 2004, according to the SA Reserve Bank at the time, was a firmer rand, which strengthened from R7.56/$ in 2003 to R6.45/$ in 2004.

TimesLIVE

SA approaching 250,000 active cases as 15,000 new Covid-19 infections confirmed

Gauteng death stats missing, as health ministry confirms 416 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours
News
1 week ago

Joburg frets as pandemic piles pressure on cemeteries

The City of Johannesburg is making an appeal to residents to consider alternatives to burials as it currently has four out of 37 cemeteries ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X