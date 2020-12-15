Competition Commission: Woolworths and other food retailers scored from the lockdown

The nationwide lockdown spelt empty pockets for many South Africans as informal and formal businesses shut down and jobs were shed.

But for those in the food retail business, lockdown has brought home the bacon.

This is according to the latest Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report, prepared by the Competition Commission, which concluded that “[food] retailers in particular benefited financially from the lockdown”.

The reason, the researchers’ analysis found, was because more people prepared food at home and thus bought the necessary groceries to do so.

“The introduction of the national lockdown saw panic buying behaviour and a switching of consumption from restaurants and other food services prohibited under lockdown, to home prepared food,” according to the report. “This would be expected to result in increased demand at the retail level given the shift in consumption patterns which would, in turn, see increased volume at both the retail and wholesale levels.”

Apart from the Massmart Group of stores, all retailers either reported increased sales volumes growth or sales revenue growth (and both in some instances) in their latest financial statements, the researchers found.