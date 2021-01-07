Spike in number of burials alarming
Joburg frets as pandemic piles pressure on cemeteries
The City of Johannesburg is making an appeal to residents to consider alternatives to burials as it currently has four out of 37 cemeteries operational.
Westpark in Montgomery Park, Diepsloot, Waterfall (Midrand) and Olifantsvlei cemeteries are the only ones active in the city while the rest have been filled...
