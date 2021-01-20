High-dosage blood thinners may harm critically ill Covid-19 patients, health department warns

“Informed by the deliberations of these oversight boards, all the trial sites have paused enrolment of the most critically ill hospitalised patients with Covid-19. Potential for harm in this subgroup could not be excluded,” read the report.

“Increased bleeding is a known complication of full-dose anticoagulation. The trials are working urgently to undertake additional analyses which will be made available as soon as possible.”

The NIH says the trial was launched after clinicians observed that Covid-19 patients, including ones who died, formed blood clots throughout their bodies. This unusual clotting can result in a number of health complications including stroke, heart attack and lung failure.