SA approaching 250,000 active cases as 15,000 new Covid-19 infections confirmed
Gauteng death stats missing as health ministry confirms 416 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours
The number of known active Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed close to 250,000, health ministry statistics released on Monday showed.
Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were now 1,246,643 Covid-19 infections confirmed since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA 10 months ago. Of these, 15,046 were recorded in the past 24 hours — at a positivity rate of 28.66%.
However, statistics also showed that 239,799 of these cases were considered “active” — a 7,733 increase from the 232,066 active cases recorded by the release of Sunday's figures.
KwaZulu-Natal continues to be the virus hotspot, accounting for 93,376 of these active cases. Gauteng is next, with 50,501 active cases, followed by the Western Cape with 48,416.
Mkhize confirmed that 416 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, the Western Cape accounted for 176, the Eastern Cape 163, KwaZulu-Natal 38, Free State 30, Mpumalanga and the North West four each, and the Northern Cape a single fatality. Figures for Gauteng were not provided.
This brings the total deaths to 33,579,” said Mkhize. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased.”
The number of recorded recoveries from the virus has climbed to 973,265, at a recovery rate of 78.1%.
TimesLIVE