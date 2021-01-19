Security branch officer describes 'cordial' interrogation of Neil Aggett

The security branch police officer who took down statements made by Dr Neil Aggett, who was the first white person to die in police custody allegedly at the hands of apartheid regime police, on Tuesday said he never laid a hand on Aggett nor any of the suspects he interrogated.

Brig Johan Naude was being cross-examined by Jabulani Mlotshwa of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the fresh inquest into Aggett’s death on February 5 1982 in the John Vorster Square police holding cells in Johannesburg.

“You were one of the few, if not the only one, who never tortured a person?” Mlotshwa put to Naude.

“I can agree. My record speaks for itself,” Naude said, adding that no-one had accused him of such behaviour before.

“In his opening statement during the 1982 inquest, the late advocate George Bizos said he wanted to thank me for the manner in which I looked after my detainees. He said I looked after Dr [Liz] Floyd and asked whether I did the same for Dr Aggett and I said yes,” said Naude.