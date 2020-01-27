Police cell patrols did not take place the night Neil Aggett died, inquest hears

A security branch officer who was stationed at Johannesburg's John Vorster Square police station said on Monday it was strange that uniformed police officers who usually patrolled and checked cells hourly failed to do so the morning Dr Neil Aggett was found hanging in his cell.

“It was important for the police to keep checking on the inmates because it was said that these people kill themselves in the cells,” said Joe Nyampule, testifying at the South Gauteng high court in the second inquest into Aggett's February 1982 death. The first inquest that year ruled his death a suicide, which his family disputes.

Aggett, a medical doctor working at Baragwanath hospital while campaigning for black workers' rights through the trade union movement, was one of many anti-apartheid activists arrested and detained without charge in a security branch operation at the end of 1981.

According to the police station’s occurrence book from February 4 and 5 1982, police did not perform any patrols between 10.30pm and 1.30am, when Aggett was found dead.

It was alleged he had hanged himself.

“It is impossible [for no one to have noticed] because there are police officers there. They are there to ensure that the inmates are still alive and they must keep to their duties on time,” Nyampule said.