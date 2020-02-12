Apartheid cop Paul Erasmus admits to helping fake Neil Aggett's 'suicide'

Delivering his evidence in court, however, Erasmus denied being part of those who subjected Aggett to intense interrogation before his death.

Taking to the stand on Tuesday, Erasmus also revealed how he and other officers had dug to find evidence to support their claim that Aggett was suicidal after the first inquest into his death was launched in 1982.

They had denied killing Aggett, a trade unionist who championed for black workers' rights. Instead, they said he had committed suicide.

In his affidavit, Erasmus spoke about how the things he was exposed to during the apartheid era continued to haunt him.

“On June 16 1976 my colleagues and I at the Cleveland police station were issued with 7.62 calibre R1 rifles and ammunition and we were sent to various townships to quell the unrest. The after evening, I was sent to Alexandra township, where I opened fire on a suspected looter. I was also assigned to the Braamfontein mortuary. The carnage of those days still haunts me today,” he said.

Erasmus said he believed back then that he was fighting a noble cause.

“Like most white South Africans, I was convinced that communists were behind the horrific unrest and I felt it was my calling to devote my life to fighting this evil,” he said.

He said the lifestyle of the security branch officers — with their three-piece suits, big glasses and fast cars, and the power they possessed — enticed him to join the unit.