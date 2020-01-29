Barbara Hogan haunted by document that led to arrest of Neil Aggett

Heeding her fears, she sought the assistance of Robert Adams, a contact in the ANC’s armed wing Umkhonto weSizwe, to get help leaving the country.

“He had come back to me and said the ANC had done an assessment of my situation and agreed that at the moment, I was not in immediate danger,” said Hogan.

He told her the ANC intended to move her to a safe house in preparation for her to be moved out of the country.

Adams had told her that his superiors were concerned about the leaked communication network between Hogan and the Botswana network and wanted her to write a report on what she knew.

She wrote the report, detailing her concerns but did not put any names in it.

Adams later confirmed the report had safely been sent to ANC branches in Mozambique and returned with further correspondence from the party.

The ANC, she was told, had shared concerns about the safety of the people that Hogan had interacted with, as she had raised concerns of being followed by at least six security branch police vehicles everywhere she went for days on end.

Adams forwarded a request by the ANC for her to write another report detailing the names of all the people she had interacted with, so that they could be protected.

“I asked if that report would be encoded. He said no, the report would be out of the country within hours. They needed the report urgently because they were concerned about certain people,” said Hogan.

Hogan said she wrote the report, naming all the people whom the security branch police may know of. Not all of them were ANC members.

“I quickly compiled the report. I was under pressure to produce the report. I myself was still worried about it. It’s still something I wish I had never written because of the consequences that it had,” said Hogan.

“I wrote [the list] and sent it through because I was concerned about these people,” she said.