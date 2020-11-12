ANC emerges stronger, DA biggest loser after by-elections

The ANC has emerged stronger from Wednesday's hotly contested by-elections, retaining 64 municipal wards across the country, winning six new ones and only losing two.

The party's fierce rival, the DA, has come out as the biggest loser of the by-elections after losing nine wards it previously controlled.

The loss of the DA is consistent with its dismal performance in last year's general elections, where its share of the vote fell from 30.78% in 2014 to 27.45% - a performance which sent the party into internal turmoil, leading to its then leader Mmusi Maimane and chairperson Athol Trollip resigning.

The by-elections victory will come as a boost to the ANC, which went into election mode under a cloud of corruption related to Covid-19 procurement and the stealing of food parcels by some of its councillors.

According to the breakdown of the numbers by province, the ANC retained 10 seats in Gauteng and won a further two from the DA. Al Jama-ah and the Patriotic Alliance also snatched a seat each from the DA in the province.