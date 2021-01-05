Stellenbosch EFF councillor Derrick Hendrickse dies

Stellenbosch councillor Derrick Hendrickse, 55, has died, the municipality confirmed on Tuesday.

Hendrickse was an outspoken opposition councillor for the EFF. He was also a former SA Amateur Athletic Board junior men’s high jump record holder and champion.

The municipality said Hendrickse died on Monday morning. “Councillor Hendrickse was a formidable councillor whose work ethic was admired and respected by many residents of our municipality,” it said in a statement.

“He was a member of the EFF and served as councillor in Stellenbosch from 2011.

“Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer, municipal manager Geraldine Mettler, speaker Wilhelmina Petersen and all councillors of Stellenbosch Mmunicipality convey their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of councillor Hendrickse. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”