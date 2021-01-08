EFF's Godrich Gardee lambastes Blade Nzimande for Unisa first-year cut

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has slammed higher education minister Blade Nzimande for ordering the University of SA (Unisa) to reduce its number of first-time students this year by 20,000.

In a letter to the university, Nzimande ordered it to reduce its intake of first-time students, which was more than 50,000, saying it had over-enrolled by about the same number last year.

Unisa initially had an intake of 57,857 first-time students and this would now be culled to 37,857.

According to Nzimande, part of the reason for the call was that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would not be able to meet the demand for payouts for first-time students.

“This over-enrolment will have a significant impact on the sustainability of NSFAS and the higher education sector as a whole,” he said.

He said the university was warned about over-enrolling before. “When Unisa over-enrolled in 2018, the university was warned that it must adhere to its enrolment planning target and that it would be penalised for the over-enrolment,” he said.