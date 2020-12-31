'You will get your apology in heaven': Julius Malema unfazed by 'Christmas party' backlash

“I don't care if you are my reliable supporter, you will get an apology in heaven.”

This was the response from Julius Malema to calls for him to apologise for allegedly disregarding Covid-19 regulations during a Christmas gathering.

Videos of the EFF leader partying up a storm are making rounds on Twitter, drawing huge backlash. Many pointed out that Malema had spoken out against social gatherings several times, as the Covid-19 virus continues to ravage SA.

Some of the videos were apparently posted by Malema on Instagram, but have since been deleted. The one that remains was uploaded over the Christmas weekend. The video shows people, some without masks, and children dancing and touching each other. Though the gathering was outside, little social distancing was observed.

Malema appears in the video.