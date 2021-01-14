WATCH LIVE | EFF press conference: Julius Malema addresses South Africans
Feed expected at 12pm
EFF Virtual Press Conference Addressed by CIC Julius Malema 14th January 2021 https://t.co/tWAQVgI3G4— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 14, 2021
Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, is addressing South Africans in this live virtual press conference.
