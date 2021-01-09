South Africa

SA hits new Covid-19 infection record with 21,980 new cases in 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that 616 deaths had been recorded in the past day

By TimesLIVE - 09 January 2021 - 08:27
SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

It was also a grim day in terms of fatalities, with 616 deaths — the second highest to date —  recorded since the release of Thursday's figures.

The previous high of 844 deaths announced on January 6 included 452 from the Western Cape, which the health ministry said was “a result of data reconciliation dating between May and November 2020". There was no such caveat in the announcement of Friday's death data.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the new cases meant that 1,192,570 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak in March last year. In the same period, 32,425 deaths have been confirmed.

The new infections came from 76,202 tests at a positivity rate of 28.8%. In total, 7,043,680 tests have been completed countrywide in a little over 300 days since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the virus epicentre, with 85,065 active cases. Gauteng (43,643) has overtaken the Western Cape (42,017) to become the second-worst hit province in terms of active cases. In total, there are 212,226 confirmed active cases countrywide.

Of the newly-reported deaths, 215 were in the Eastern Cape, 146 in the Western Cape, 75 in Gauteng, 72 in KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in the North West, 27 in the Free State, 11 each in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and four in the Northern Cape.

So far, 947,919 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 79.5%.

TimesLIVE

SA records more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

SA on Thursday recorded more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the second day in a row.
News
1 day ago

Beitbridge border Covid cases pass 100

The Limpopo health department is worried that Covid-19 may be spreading rapidly in the winding queues at the Beitbridge border as thousands of people ...
News
1 day ago

We’d rather walk, say Limpopo commuters as alarming rise in Covid-19 cases hit Polokwane taxi ranks

The Polokwane taxi rank in Limpopo has seen an alarming rise in Covid-19 related deaths and positive cases, with four taxi owners succumbing to the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X