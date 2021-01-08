Beitbridge border Covid cases pass 100

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said they had noted that at least 104 people had tested positive for the virus at the border in the past four days.

Her department has now called on all people who have entered SA through the border to self-quarantine before interacting with other people once they reach their destinations.

“With thousands of people stuck for days while waiting for their entry into the country to be processed, the department is worried that the events at the border are fast becoming a superspreader [of the virus],” Ramathuba said.

“Considering the incubation period of the virus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential superspreader.”

Ramathuba said she has noted with concern the rising Covid-19 figures in the province.

The province recorded 1,500 positive cases for the first time in a cycle of 24 hours on Wednesday.

Ramathuba further said that the increase in numbers is quite concerning considering that during the beginning of December, the province would only record about 20 cases per 24-hour counting cycle.

"As the virus attacks indiscriminately during this second wave, we need to see real behaviour change from our people in order to make a real difference. Though we are seeing a huge number of people coming to our hospitals due to Covid-19, our hospitals are still having enough beds for patients who need admission due to the virus," said Ramathuba.