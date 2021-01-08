Troubled SA Olympic medalist Luvo Manyonga suspended for doping ‘whereabouts failure’

South African Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for a whereabouts failure.

The AIU‚ the independent organisation that manages all threats to the integrity of the sport of athletics‚ announced the suspension on Twitter on Friday evening.

The AIU tweeted: “The AIU has charged Luvo Manyonga of South Africa for whereabouts failures‚ a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules. The long jumper has been provisionally suspended.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (Wada) website explains that the whereabouts rule involves “information provided by a limited number of top elite athletes about their location to the International Sport Federation (IF) or National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) that included them in their respective registered testing pool as part of these top elite athletes’ anti-doping responsibilities”.