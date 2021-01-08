South Africa

Covering Covid-19 victims’ bodies in plastic is ‘disrespectful’: traditional experts

By Raahil Sain - 08 January 2021 - 10:36
Experts in African culture have expressed concern about the bodies of Covid-19 victims being draped in plastic for burial. File photo.
Experts in African culture have expressed concern about the bodies of Covid-19 victims being draped in plastic for burial. File photo.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects the deceased.

However, chemical pathologist Dr Kas Kasonga warned this week that removing the plastic could pose a health threat because the coronavirus was known to survive on surfaces surrounding the infected person.

Kasonga was commenting on unconfirmed reports of bodies in Mthatha and Port Shepstone being illegally exhumed so the plastic —  an official requirement for the burial of people who died from Covid-19 — could be removed.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

'Lockdown has offended African burial rites'

Traditional experts have slammed the Covid-19 rules and regulations, saying they were hindering families from practising their African culture and ...
News
7 months ago

Traditional burial rites to be overlooked in cases of Covid-19 deaths in Mangaung

The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the face of burials in the Free State
News
9 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X