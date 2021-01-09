SA Covid-19 variant detected in reinfection case in Brazil

Brazilian researchers have identified the concerning new coronavirus variant first discovered in SA in a woman who contracted Covid-19 for the second time, and said it was the first such case reported in the world.

There have been other cases of reinfection in Brazil and the South African variant had previous been detected, but reinfection with this mutation of the virus is believed to be a first, researchers said.

The case involved a 45-year-old woman from the northeastern state of Bahia, researchers from the D'Or Research and Teaching Institute (IDOR) said, after carrying out a genetic sequencing of her viral infection.