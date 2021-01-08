Limpopo health MEC tells people who used Beitbridge border to isolate

SA is advising travellers who came into the country via the Beitbridge border post in the past four days to self-quarantine.

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said people should “do the right thing”.

“Considering the incubation period of the coronavirus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential superspreader,” she said.

The border, which sees an estimated 6,000 people moving through daily, down from 15,000 before Covid-19 restrictions, was identified by both countries as a “superspreader” zone due to the logjam that resulted in people spending days in queues.

By Thursday, 104 positive Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

Travellers entering SA from Zimbabwe are screened at the foot of the New Limpopo Bridge upon producing Covid-19 test results.