Most U.S. Covid-19 vaccines go idle as New York, Florida move to penalize hospitals

'WE HAVE TO DO BETTER'

Some of the problem has been attributed to widespread distrust of immunizations, even among some healthcare workers, owing in part to the record speed with which Covid-19 vaccines were developed and approved 11 months after the virus emerged in the United States.

But some U.S. officials also have cited a lack of adequate planning and logistical glitches in launching the most ambitious mass inoculation campaign in the nation's history.

The federal government has distributed more than 15 million vaccine doses to states and territories across the country, but only around 4.5 million have been administered so far, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Monday.

Those figures put the government far short of its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, although officials said they expected the rollout would pick up significantly this month.

"We have go to do better, and we are going to keep doing better, and I promise you, you will see in the next two weeks numbers increase substantially," Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CBS News in an interview.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said New York and Florida were being "overly bureaucratic" in penalizing hospitals over vaccine deliveries even as they coped with soaring patient caseloads.

"Instead of fining hospitals, why not give them more resources to do this, more money, more staffing?" he said in a telephone interview.

New York has dispensed about 175,000 doses of the 896,000 it has received since mid-December, according to CDC data. Florida has dispensed 265,000 of the 1.14 million doses it received.

Monday also marked the first day when some Americans were due to receive their second vaccine shots, three weeks after getting the first. Among them was Maritza Beniquez, a healthcare worker in Newark, New Jersey.

"I now have body armor," she said after receiving the dose in a video shared on Facebook by state officials.