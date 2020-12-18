First year student helps 20 girls from her allowance

Sanitary pads rescue mission during lockdown

Phomolang Madito, a first year student, used her student allowance to embark on a drive to buy sanitary towels for girls in her rural community in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.



Madito, 21, a heritage studies student at Sol Plaatje University, told Sowetan that she started with her sanitary towel initiative in April, using some of the money she received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)...