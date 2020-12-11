Verification processes, unclaimed grants and fraudsters are behind delay in distribution of R350 grants

More than 40,000 approved Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grants for unemployed people remain uncollected, the social development department announced on Friday as it struggled to track down the applicants.

Most of the unclaimed grants are those who opted for their grants to be distributed in the form of cash-send, minister Lindiwe Zulu said in Pretoria.

“We are experiencing challenges with regards to a number of unclaimed benefits despite the fact that they have been approved.

“There are 40,584 unclaimed benefits, mainly from cash-send or mobile pay options. Most who opted for these payment channels have failed the cellphone verification process, and this has raised questions regarding compliance with the Rica requirements.

“We have tried to reach these applicants with very little success, but we will keep on trying with the help of volunteers.