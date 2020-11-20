WSU students' year in turmoil after they were suddenly deregistered

More than 100 Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students were abruptly deregistered in the middle of the year.

According to the students, who were all in the faculty of science, engineering and technology, they registered for the 2020 academic year in February, but to their shock, months later the university said their registrations were “illegal”.

In May, the students were removed from the academic system and are unable to write their final exams.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved students, Zintle Sali, who is studying analytical chemistry, said a list of “academically excluded” students had been released in March, “and those students who were on that list then wrote letters of appeal”.

“On May 10 we received an e-mail which said we had been illegally registered at the institution.

“Four days later, we were deregistered.

“On the day we were deregistered, we were shown another list which had the names of students who were unaware they had been academically excluded,” Sali said.

An inquiry sent to university spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo was unanswered by print deadline on Thursday.