South Africa

Political analyst feels there is yearn for more content, less entertainment

New host Mnguni brings fresh perspective to Power

08 January 2021 - 13:21

Power 98.7's new talk show host  Lukhona Mnguni believes that the focus of radio has moved beyond entertainment as listeners seek to consume content that bears substance and helps to shape their view of the world.

It is for this reason that the political analyst who will start his new path as a radio talk show host on Power 98.7’s Power Perspective is looking forward to adding value and positively change listeners' views on issues facing SA citizens. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X