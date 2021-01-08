Political analyst feels there is yearn for more content, less entertainment

New host Mnguni brings fresh perspective to Power

Power 98.7's new talk show host Lukhona Mnguni believes that the focus of radio has moved beyond entertainment as listeners seek to consume content that bears substance and helps to shape their view of the world.



It is for this reason that the political analyst who will start his new path as a radio talk show host on Power 98.7’s Power Perspective is looking forward to adding value and positively change listeners' views on issues facing SA citizens. ..