Political analyst feels there is yearn for more content, less entertainment
New host Mnguni brings fresh perspective to Power
Power 98.7's new talk show host Lukhona Mnguni believes that the focus of radio has moved beyond entertainment as listeners seek to consume content that bears substance and helps to shape their view of the world.
It is for this reason that the political analyst who will start his new path as a radio talk show host on Power 98.7’s Power Perspective is looking forward to adding value and positively change listeners' views on issues facing SA citizens. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.