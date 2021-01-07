South Africa

Mdantsane child, 4, watches her mother being gunned down

By Sivenathi Gosa - 07 January 2021 - 12:00
Sixolile Ngqola was shot on January 1 in front of her home in Mdantsane. Her killer wore a balaclava and walked away casually after pulling the trigger.
Image: Supplied

A four-year-old girl watched in terror as her mother was gunned down in cold blood on New Year's Day.

Sixolile “Nxonxo” Ngqola, 39, was shot and killed in front of her home in NU9, Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape.

She had just returned from visiting a relative when a man in a balaclava drew a gun and shot her behind the ear.

For the full story please visit DispatchLIVE.

