Mdantsane child, 4, watches her mother being gunned down

A four-year-old girl watched in terror as her mother was gunned down in cold blood on New Year's Day.

Sixolile “Nxonxo” Ngqola, 39, was shot and killed in front of her home in NU9, Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape.

She had just returned from visiting a relative when a man in a balaclava drew a gun and shot her behind the ear.

