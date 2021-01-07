Over 2 million people displaced by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region - local official

About 2.2 million people have been displaced within Ethiopia's Tigray region since fighting erupted there in November with about half fleeing after their homes were burned down, a local government official said.

Gebremeskel Kassa, a senior official in the interim administration in Tigray appointed by the federal government, made the comments in an interview broadcast by state-run ETV's Tigriniya language channel late on Tuesday.

The figure given by the official was more than double a previous estimate for the number of people displaced of 950,000, which included 50,000 who had fled to neighbouring countries.

Ethiopia's federal government restricted access to Tigray after fighting began on Nov. 4 between its troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that was governing the province. The government declared victory in late November though the TPLF has vowed to fight on.