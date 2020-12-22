South Africa

Man dies after allegedly robbing cop of service pistol and trying to steal another

By Yasantha Naidoo - 22 December 2020 - 11:05
A man who allegedly robbed a police officer of her service pistol was fatally shot at the Point police station in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A Durban man who is alleged to have attacked and robbed a police officer of her firearm and tried to steal another gun from her colleague was fatally shot at the Point police station on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said: "It is alleged that this morning at 6.15, a suspect believed to be in his 40s arrived at the Point police station and requested an affidavit form.

"As he was given the form, he attacked the police officer and robbed her of her service pistol. The suspect attempted to rob another officer of his firearm and was fatally wounded during the confrontation."

An inquest, attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery docket has been opened at the station.

The shooting comes as police minister Bheki Cele is in the province to pay his respects to Capt Thulani Molefe on Tuesday.

Molefe, who headed Visible Policing at the KwaNdengezi police station in KwaZulu-Natal, was gunned down in his vehicle on December 14, while on his way to work.

TimesLIVE

