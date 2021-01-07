Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border

A pedestrian was arrested along the N1 between Musina and the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo after police opened his cooler bag and found it stuffed with R100 and R200 notes.

The 57-year-old man, who was nabbed on Tuesday, is expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Thursday to face a charge of contravening the Customs and Exercise Act.

“The arrest emanated after the police were on routine patrol duties along the N1 North road,” said police spokesperson Mamphaswa Seabi