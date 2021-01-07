Coffin supply sector also under strain
Undertakers struggle to keep up with Covid-19 death toll
Sounds of hymns from mourners give life to an eerily quiet Olifantsvlei Cemetery as families and friends bid farewell to their loved ones who have become statistics of the rising Covid-19 death toll.
The second wave of the pandemic has seen the cemetery in the south of Johannesburg a lot busier compared to two months ago, according to one funeral parlour owner...
