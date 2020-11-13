Beauty queen still focuses on studies

Limpopo hails 'educated and intelligent' Shudu during homecoming parade

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has used the past few weeks after her crowning to focus on her studies.



Musida, 24, was speaking at the first leg of the homecoming events lined up from yesterday until tomorrow in Limpopo. She is from Ha-Vhangani at Ha-Masia village, outside Thohoyandou...