No more long trips to get CT scans

The people of Limpopo will no longer have to spend two to three hours on the road just to access CT (computerised tomography) scan services after the health department in the province spent about R50m for new scanners.

Speaking to Sowetan, Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the province with a population of six million had a shortage of radiographers and two CT scanners in Polokwane and Mankweng regional hospital.

Ramathuba said the two scanners were not enough to service the people in the province as people required CT scans on a daily basis. She said people from rural areas will now risk death while waiting to do a scan.

“We bought four scanners for each district so as to ease the backlog. For instance, if I get involved in a car accident in Musina, I don’t have to spend two hours on the road to get CT scan services in Polokwane. We are using advanced technology to accelerate service delivery to the rural communities,” Ramathuba said.

She said so far three of their regional hospitals have been fitted with new, modernised CT scanners, an initiative that will not save costs but reduce time for clinicians to conclude their diagnosis and commence treatment in time to save lives.