Five provinces report Covid-19 cases on the first day of matric exams

Matrics in five provinces tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of their final exams.

This is according to the basic education department, which said on Thursday that there were no major issues reported as matric pupils sat down for the first day of the final examinations.

The department said all the positive cases were handled well and within health and hygiene protocols as stipulated by the health department.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo all reported cases of Covid-19.

Basic education minister, Angie Motshekga said three pupils in KZN reported their diagnosis to the school authorities and used a separate gate to enter the school premises. They were accommodated in a separate isolation room and provided with an invigilator who observed the health and hygiene protocols at all times.

“We are encouraged by the level of maturity and responsibility shown by our candidates in KZN”, Motshekga said.

The Class of 2020 sat for the English home language, first additional language and second additional language paper 1 exam.