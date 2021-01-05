More charges could be added against three arrested for 'smuggling gold'

There is a possibility of additional money laundering and fraud charges being brought against three men who were arrested on charges of dealing in precious metals and contravening the Customs Act.

This follows their appearance in court on Monday after being arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport last week after gold weighing 73.5kg was found in their hand luggage.

They made their first appearance at the Kempton Park magistrate's court.

“The matter has been postponed to January 12 2021 for further investigation and a formal bail application,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

“While investigations continue, the Hawks, through Interpol, are in talks with authorities in Madagascar, Dubai and Ethiopia to establish where this gold originates from and where it was destined.”

TimesLIVE