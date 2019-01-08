Tanzania names latest mining minister in ongoing industry clash

Tanzania named a new mining minister on Tuesday amid a prolonged spat between the government and gold producer Acacia over a $190 billion (R2 650 899 000 000,00) tax bill, which has severely limited the London-listed company's operations in the East African nation.

Doto Biteko, whose appointment was announced by presidential official John Kijazi on state television, is the third mining minister President John Magufuli has appointed since he was elected in 2015.

Biteko comes from Magufuli’s home region and has been deputy mining minister since January 2018.

He previously lead a parliamentary investigation that concluded there was widespread tax evasion and smuggling in the gemstone business, allegations that companies working in the sector have denied.

"He knows the mining sector well, so we expect continuity of policy," Tanzania Chamber of Minerals and Energy (TCME) executive secretary Gerald Mturi said