'We are not gold smugglers': Mnangagwa family distances itself from latest controversy

Zimbabwe’s first family has distanced itself from an attempt to smuggle 6kg of gold out of the country last week.

In a statement, first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa said: “I do not engage in illegal narrow-minded pursuits like gold smuggling.”

She was forced to launch the defence after the October 26 arrest of Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya at the Robert Mugabe International Airport. Rushwaya was arrested for attempting to smuggle 6.09kg of gold to Dubai.