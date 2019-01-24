Sars vows to probe allegations of wrongdoing 'without fear or favour'

The South African Revenue Service (Sars), currently hunting for a new boss with an unblemished career, says it will investigate all allegations of tax evasion at the various commissions of inquiry that are under way.

"Sars is concerned that names of some former employees have been mentioned in alleged wrongdoing and would like to assure the South African taxpayers and public that these will be investigated without fear or favour and guilty persons will be brought to book," the state's tax collection entity said in a statement on Thursday.

"Sars wishes to further assure the taxpayers and public that in instances where tax rules and laws have been violated or undermined, strict measures will be applied to uphold the rule of law."