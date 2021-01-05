Long Covid: who is at risk?

For most people, infection with SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — leads to mild, short-term symptoms, acute respiratory illness, or possibly no symptoms at all.

But some people have long-lasting symptoms after their infection — this has been dubbed “long Covid”.

Scientists are still researching long Covid. It’s not well understood, though our knowledge about it is growing. Here I take a look at what we’ve learnt about it so far — who is at risk, how common it is and what its effects are.

In defining who is at risk from long Covid and the mechanisms involved, we may reveal suitable treatments to be tried — or whether steps taken early in the course of the illness might ameliorate it.

Broad vulnerability

Long Covid is characterised by a constellation of symptoms, including — variably — shortness of breath, marked fatigue, headache, and loss of ability to taste and smell normally. A relatively large study of 384 individuals ill enough to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 showed that 53% remained breathless at a follow-up assessment one to two months later, with 34% having a cough and 69% reporting fatigue.