Mozambique insurgency linked to regional organised crime syndicates

“And they will not do this. Some in the Mozambican government realise this is what needs to happen, but there are just too many vested economic interests for the root causes to be dealt with.

“The insurgency is being driven not only by an extreme religious ideology, but also by ethnicity and economic hardships, which that country’s elite are exploiting.

“This makes this a highly complex situation to try and resolve.”

Nelson said the insurgents had over the past couple of months shown their prowess, exploiting military intelligence and their knowledge of the region to overrun remote Mozambican military and police outposts, seizing a vast number of weapons.

“Those fighting in the insurgency seemed to be largely Mozambican, although there may be some from Tanzania and possibly the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ISCA [the Islamic State’s Central African Province] has been trying, through propaganda, to lay claim to the insurgents’ successes, which has pushed the group onto the international radar.

“Intelligence shows that some from this group have received training from the extremist group, Alliance of Democratic Forces [ADF], which operates in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC]. Several Mozambican nationals have been caught in the eastern DRC in crackdowns on the ADF.”

Nelson the group appeared to be assisted by some former Mozambican police and military officers, who had joined their ranks. He said while the group was formed in 2007 by young men angered by the government’s economic neglect of the region, it was only in 2017 that they started carrying out violent attacks.

“When the state started cracking down in the region, they upped the level of violence.”